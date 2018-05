1 of 3

Girl Scouts from Troop 43752 and community members gathered at Bicentennial Park on Saturday afternoon to finish the gravel walking trail around the park.

The effort to rebuild and improve the park began in 2009 with a park cleanup. Sections of the trail have been built by local Eagle and Girl Scouts since 2012. The trail now completely encircles the park.

Bicentennial Park is located at 4105 222nd St. S.W.

–Photos by Natalie Covate