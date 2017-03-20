Scene in Terrace: City Hall Advisory Committee continues public input meetings

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee continued its meetings with residents over the weekend.

Three committee members (Chris Finch, Maggie Hyneman and Vice Chair H. Stan Lake) were at a meeting on Saturday morning at Grand Pere Bakery, seeking feedback from community members on the new City Hall.

Committee members at the meeting said they were glad to receive feedback from the community on the project.

Another public input meeting is scheduled this week, on Friday, March 24 from 2-6 p.m. inside the Mountlake Terrace Library Small Conference Room, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Additionally, the committee is scheduled to have its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. As of Sunday evening, the agenda for that meeting is not yet available.

Those wishing to give feedback but unable to attend meetings can do so at this link. Click here for a full list of public input meetings.

