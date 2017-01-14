Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday

1 of 2

Seahawks fans were are out and about in full force on Blue Friday, Jan. 13. The Hawks (10-5-1) face the Atlanta Falcons (11-5) at the Georgia Dome at 1:35 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Seattle needs to win Saturday’s game advance to the NFC Championship game. The winner of Saturday’s game will then face the winner of Sunday’s NFC game–either the Green Bay Packers or the Dallas Cowboys–next week.

–By David Carlos

Are you throwing a Seahawks party in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, or do you have a group dressed up in Blue to support the Hawks? Email your game day photos to us at MLTNewsEditor@gmail.com and we may feature them on our website!