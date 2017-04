1 of 2

The Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque, at 5507 238th St. S.W., is getting a new sidewalk.

The new walkway will be in accordance to the new Town Center guidelines, which require a larger area for pedestrians.

Drivers will need to slow down and maneuver through some traffic cones during construction.

