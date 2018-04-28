Photos Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Fishing season opens at Lake Ballinger April 28, 2018 1 0 1 of 2 On the opening day of fishing season for lowland lakes, only one fisherman was out on the dock Saturday at Lake Ballinger. He said the lake was stocked with 9,000 trout recently, but none were biting. "They get pretty sluggish when the weather's like this," he said. The fishing rod "is really special because my uncle, who's now gone, had it specially made. Its about 40 years old. All rods work. This one's just got sentimental value." Fishing season opened at Lake Ballinger on a rainy Saturday, April 28. –Photos by David Carlos Related