Scene in Mountlake Terrace: First community outreach meeting for City Hall Advisory Committee

The City Hall Advisory Committee held its first community outreach meeting on Wednesday at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center.

It was the first in a series of community outreach meetings scheduled by the committee. For more information about the City Hall Advisory Committee input meetings and a schedule of upcoming meetings, click here.

An online comment form was also made available on Wednesday. Click here to access that.

Neighborhood community meetings that are currently scheduled are as follows:

March 16 (Thursday), 2-4 p.m., Vineyard Park Lobby, 23008 56th Ave. W.

March 18 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Grand Pere Bakery, 24008 56th Ave. W.

March 24 (Friday), 2-6 p.m., Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

April 12 (Wednesday), 6-7 p.m., Recreation Pavilion (Coffee with the City), 5303 228th St. S.W.

April 15 (Saturday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Recreation Pavilion (April Pools Day), 5303 228th St. S.W.