1 of 3

Demolition of the old Calvary Tabernacle Church, located at 5507 236th St. S.W., began on Thursday.

The building was purchased in January 2016 by the developer who created the mixed-use building across the street.

Construction of a new building is not expected to begin until July, but according to a representative with the developer, the building is being demolished now so squatters don’t move in.

–Photos and video (below) by David Carlos