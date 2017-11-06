Scene in Brier: Playground equipment being installed at Mountain View Park

With hopes of getting the project completed this week, work crews are busy adding new playground equipment in Brier’s newest park.

Mountain View Park, a small neighborhood park at 225th Place SW and 28th Place West, is getting an injection of GameTime play equipment that work crew members hope to have in place by this weekend. Weather permitting, concrete will be laid at the site on Thursday with final touches to the play area scheduled for Friday.

The approximately $49,000 price tag for the playground equipment and installation is being paid for by fees collected from the developers of the park’s surrounding Wynbrook neighborhood.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski