Have your say in survey looking at Sno-Isle Libraries funding and services

Sno-Isle Libraries is asking for advice as officials look ahead to budgets starting in 2019

An online survey, open through Oct. 15, is looking for comments from customers, stakeholders and the general public about library services and funding for those services.

About 98 percent of the district’s funding comes from a property-tax levy in Island and most of Snohomish counties. The survey asks respondents whether they like the idea of increasing the levy rate or cutting at least $2 million from the 2019 library-district budget. The library operations levy was most recently on a ballot in 2009.

The intention is to share survey data with the Board of Trustees at their Oct. 23 meeting. A decision about putting the levy on a future ballot could come as soon as the trustees’ Dec. 11 meeting.