Community members are invited to attend the MTHS PTSA’s Bingo Night on April 22. The event will benefit the Mountlake Terrace High School Safe & Sober grad night party.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 in the MTHS Hub, 21801 44th Ave. W. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There are bingo prizes. Raffle prizes will also be available throughout the night. Tickets are $1 each.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the event.