Save the date: Team Kellie Blood Drive set for Nov. 4 at MTHS

The 5th Annual Team Kellie Blood Drive is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Mountlake Terrace High School Library.

The event will occur during the hours of the MTHS Holiday Bazaar, which is in the school gym.

The Team Kellie Blood Drive is held in honor of MTHS alumnus Kellie Watson, who died in 2014 following a valiant battle against uterine cancer. She and her husband Mike, who died suddenly the same year that Kellie was diagnosed in 2012, left behind two daughters, at the time both MTHS students, whom the community embraced following their parents’ deaths.

Blood drive organizer Melissa Reid, a former MTHS parent and a long-time friend of the Watson family, is taking appointment reservations at m.reid@comcast.net; walk-ins are welcome too, appointments are encouraged.

