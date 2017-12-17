Save the date: Sno-King folk dancers to celebrate 31st birthday Jan. 13

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites the public to celebrate and dance to the live music of Folk Voice Band from 7-10 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The event celebrates the club’s 31st birthday and will be held on Jan. 13.

Club members do dances from many countries, including partner, no-partner and set dances. Participants do not need to bring a partner. No formal teaching will be held on Jan. 13, but the dances will be easy.

There will also be birthday cake. During band breaks, there will be request dancing to recorded music.

Ethnic costumes are encouraged. The Grange has a hardwood floor and lots of free parking.

The group teaches during its regular dances, held every Wednesday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. with a lesson beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday is all requests and Saturday has a program of dances, with room for requests.

The donation for this party is $8, and free for members. All other dances are $7 for non-members and $5 for members. Yearly membership is $15 or $25 for a family.

For information, call 949-646-7082, email dancesnoking@gmail.com or visit its website at www.sno-king.org.