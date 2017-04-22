Save the date: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to hold two events in May

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society has a couple of events scheduled in May.

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will hold its next regular meeting on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the LDS Building, located at 22015 48th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, with a program at 7 p.m. by Kent Morgan, a life enrichment speaker and researcher. Morgan will cover “Orphan Trains from New York.”

Anyone whose ancestors may have ridden one of these trains will hear insight into what that experience was like. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition, a free Beginning Genealogy class will be held the first Saturday of the month, May 6, from 10-11 a.m. at Sno-Isle Genealogical Research library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.