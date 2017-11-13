Save the date: Grammy-award winning conductor to perform at Trinity Lutheran on Dec. 8

Trinity Lutheran Church will welcome Grammy award-winning conductor Stephen Stubbs and the Pacific MusicWorks Orchestra on Dec. 8.

According to Pacific MusicWorks’ website, the performance will feature four dramatic Advent cantatas by Johann Sebastian Bach which will trace the journey to Christmas through prophecy, anticipation, and hope. The story comes to life through some of Bach’s most beautiful music, from the intimate to the celebratory, full of memorable melodies and colorful musical tapestries. This extraordinary program features the voices of Tess Altiveros, soprano; Laura Pudwell, mezzo soprano; Zachary Finkelstein, tenor; and Zachary Lennox, baritone.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $20 for students and seniors and free for kids accompanying a paying adult.

To buy tickets and for more information, click here.