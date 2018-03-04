Save the date: American Red Cross to offer free hands-only CPR classes at EdCC April 12

The American Red Cross and Premera Blue Cross are partnering to provide Snohomish County residents the opportunity to learn Citizen’s CPR in April.

The courses will be provided at no cost to attendees on Thursday, April 12 at Edmonds Community College. Four sessions will start at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and a course taught entirely in Spanish will start at 6:30 p.m. All participants will also go home with a free first aid kit provided by Premera.

“By helping increase the number of county residents who are CPR trained, we can support the goal of increasing sudden cardiac arrest survival rates,” said Fritz King, business continuity manager for Premera Blue Cross. “Our Premera Blue Cross team is pleased to have a strong partnership with American Red Cross. Improving our customers’ lives and the health of our community is at the center of all we do,” King said.

“Premera and the American Red Cross share a mission to ensure the safety of our community,” said Chuck Morrison, executive director of the American Red Cross serving Snohomish County.

And because hands-only CPR is far more likely to be used with a family member or co-worker than with a perfect stranger, Morrison explained, “Premera’s gift of training is truly a gift for the entire family.”

Individuals are encouraged to register by calling 425-740-2323 or going online to: http://www.redcross.org/news/event/local/washington/Edmonds-Save-A-Life.