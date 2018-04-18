Sandra Yancey, founder of eWomenNetwork, to speak in MLT April 25

Sandra Yancey, founder and CEO of eWomenNetwork, will be the featured speaker at the 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit “Rise” Wednesday, April 25 at the Nile Shriner Golf Club, 6601 244th St. S.W.

In addition to featuring Yancey’s presentation, the event is aimed at Greater Seattle/Snohomish County women business owners who want to make new connections and discover new resources.

Registration is open to all and includes your meal at the event.

In 2000, Sandra Yancey launched eWomenNetwork from the spare room over her garage. The organization now comprises over 500,000 women connected through 118 chapters spread across North America, and produces 1,500 women’s business events annually.

To learn more and to register for the 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit, contact Anna Rohrbough at Anna@AnnaRohrbough.com or register online at www.eWomenNetwork.com.