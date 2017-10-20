Run with a nurse to help EdCC students succeed

Education is a key to success, according to Melisa Parker, a medical oncology nurse at Providence in Everett. Parker’s educational journey started at age 40 at Edmonds Community College. Not only did she get her a degree at the college, she also received a scholarship to keep her on track.

Now, Parker wants to pay that scholarship forward.

In her profession as a nurse, Parker sees every day what happens to people when health is not a priority. That is why she models health, which includes running as an activity. “The biggest thing we can do as a community is to turn our efforts towards health and wellness,” said Parker, “and that includes education.”

On Oct. 28, Parker will run for another important reason: to support the students of the college in the Edmonds Community College Foundation 5K Walk and Run. This run promotes healthy living within the community while raising funds for student success. Sponsors include Vivacity, Community Transit, Harbor Square Athletic Club, The Everett Clinic, Carter Subaru, The Cheesemonger’s Table, Olympus Spa, Lynnwood Honda, ServPro of Edmonds, Team Jean Sittauer, Wounded Warrior Project, HeraldMedia, and Associated Students of Edmonds Community College.

Walkers and runners of every level are encouraged to participate. Individual and team rates are available. Look for Parker on the course this Saturday and keep up with her scholarship fundraising on her go-fund-me page.

To join in this community event to help fund EdCC Foundation student scholarships and provide emergency assistance funds and innovation grants, visit the EdCC Foundation website here.