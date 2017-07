The Catholic Daughters, an organization for Catholic women, is having a rummage sale this weekend at the St Pius X church gym, 22209 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, across from the water tower.

The sale will take place on July 14, 15 and 16. Hours for Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.