Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids

Once again, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek Rotary Clubs are partnering to collect new shoes and socks for elementary, middle and high school children in the ​South Snohomish County. The goal this year is to collect 1,000 pairs of new shoes and socks for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for kids in need in the Edmonds and Northshore school districts.

The clubs will kick off this celebration from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, at Anthony’s Seafood Grill in Alderwood Mall, and the public is invited to attend. The clubs will continue collecting shoes and socks until Feb. 24 at each of the locations listed below.

Shoes and and sock sizes for grades K-12:

Elementary sizes 1-6

Middle and high school sizes youth 9-adult 13

There is an urgent need for athletic shoes and sneakers, elementary-high school

Gift certificates are accepted

Drop-off locations:

1st Security Bank – 19002 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood

1st Security Bank – 620 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

HomeStreet Bank – 22001 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Belly & Co – 422 Main St., Edmonds

First Financial – 184 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Holy Rosary 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds 9-3 pm

City of Mill Creek – 15726 Main St., Mill Creek

All State Insurance – Lake Stevens and Kirkland

Mill Creek Foot and Ankle – 16708 Bothell Everett Hwy #204 Mill Creek

Mill Creek YMCA – 13723 Puget Park Dr. Everett

Lynnwood City Hall-19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Rec Center – 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Sorenia Skin Wellness – 731 2nd St., Mukilteo,

Stieber Orthodontics – 1025 153rd St S.E., # 102 Mill Creek

John L. Scott – Mill Creek

John L. Scott – Everett

IRG Physical Therapy- 4220 132nd St. S.E. #202 Mill Creek

IRG Murphy’s Corner PT – 1519 132nd St. S.E. Suite A, Everett,

Anthony’s Seafood Grill – 3000 184th St. S.W. #870, Lynnwood