Ron B. Thody, past Edmonds Yacht Club Commodore

Ron was born April 12, 1933 in Seattle, and died on Oct. 13, 2017 from lung cancer.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marita; children: Richard (Coqui), Debra Curry (Michael), Greg; seven grandchildren; and his sister Jann Smith (Myron) and her family. He was preceded in death by his son, John.

Ron honorably served in the U.S. Navy Submarine service in 1951-1955. He was District Advisor for the Seattle P.I. and Seattle Times; and sold Specialty Advertising. He was a past Master of Masons, and started a Mini Bikes Demo Team for the Nile Temple Shriners.

He avidly cruised Puget Sound and Canadian waters on the Drummer and was an active Past Commodore of the Edmonds Yacht Club. He will be remembered for his samples and generosity.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds, 98020.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.

