Role of women in Islam to be explored during Jan. 13 SnoKing AAUW meeting

Farida Hakim will lead a presentation on “Islam: Facts and Myths” during the Saturday, Jan. 13 meeting of the American Association of University Women’s Edmonds SnoKing Branch in Lynnwood.

Hakim will facilitate a panel discussion on the role of women in Islam, featuring a group of Muslim women with different backgrounds. According to an AAUW announcement, the panel “will address their responsibilities and duties as family and community members with particular emphasis on how this interacts with life in the USA.”

Hakim has a bachelor of arts in political science and English literature. She has taught English as a second language as well as working at Microsoft in training and technical writing. She has also taught courses on the future of Islam for Bellevue College.

The meeting will run from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 13 at Fairwinds Brighton Court, 6520 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. There will also be a used book sale and raffle.

Questions can be directed to Edmonds SnoKing Branch leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit http://esk-wa.aauw.net/