Ribbon cutting ceremony for Banh Mi Bites set for Saturday, April 28

City officials will help cut the ribbon at Banh Mi Bites, a new business in the Mountlake Terrace Town Center, on Saturday, April 28 at noon.

Community members are invited to join officials at noon to celebrate the opening of the Vietnamese restaurant specializing in sandwiches and bubble tea. Banh Mi Bites is located in Arbor Village at 23601 56th Ave. W., Ste. 600 and opened their doors on April 18.

Owner Bao Dinh and his wife Thao Ly moved to Mountlake Terrace after they were married over a year ago. “We like the close-knit community and its growth potential. This is where we want to raise our family,” Dinh said.

“We are excited to offer our Vietnamese street food to the Mountlake Terrace community,” Dinh said.

Customer parking is available inside the Arbor Village garage. The restaurant entrance is located on 236th Street Southwest.