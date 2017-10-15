Reservations now open for TedxSnoIsleLibraries events

Reservations are now open for this year’s TedxSnoIsleLibraries event.

The event is scheduled for 1-5:30 p.m., Nov. 4, at Kamiak High School Performing Arts Center in nearby Mukilteo.

“Based on the past two years, we suspect that reservations for seats at Kamiak may fill pretty quickly,” said Ken Harvey, communications director for Sno-Isle Libraries. “Live-stream video from Kamiak will also be shown in nine community libraries and other venues and reservations for those sites will also open Oct. 15.”

The Edmonds and Lynnwood libraries are among those that will stream the event.

New this year is an opportunity to reserve a space at the dress rehearsal starting at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3. Admission is free at all sites and both dates, but reservations are required and must be made online.

There are 11 speakers scheduled for the event, including:

Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, former astronaut

Ron Carucci, leadership and change coach

Mark Perez, Cascadia College student

Richard Yonck, futurist and author

Zsofia Pasztor, executive director of Farmer Frog

Kathy Coffey, Executive Director of Leadership Snohomish County

Dhruvik Parikh, Jackson High School student

Nic O’Neill, Executive Director of the American Kitefliers Association

Tom Sebastian, President and CEO of Compass Health

Sargun Handa, Kamiak High School student

Bill Bernat, mental-health awareness advocate

“I believe the mix of subjects and viewpoints will make for an interesting afternoon,” Harvey said.

The live-stream viewing events sites include eight community libraries: Camano Island, Coupeville, Darrington, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mukilteo and Snohomish; and also at Gencare in Granite Falls.

For those who can’t attend one of the viewing sites, live-stream video will be available on the Sno-Isle Libraries website. This year, TEDxSnoIsleLibraries is working with Glisser.com to bring an interactive experience to anyone, anywhere with a computer or mobile device connected to the internet.

During the event, participants watching through Glisser will see the live-stream video from Kamiak and be able to post comments to others on Glisser and submit questions for speakers and event organizers for possible responses following the event.

Also new this year is an opportunity to interact with the speakers at Kamiak

“Previous attendees told us they wanted a chance to talk with the speakers,” Harvey said. “This year, there will be a separate post-event session at Kamiak where attendees will be able to ask questions of the speakers.”

Sno-Isle Libraries will also showcase a variety of services during the afternoon at Kamiak in what is dubbed the “IdeaLab.”

Through six informational stations with library staff, attendees will be able to get a library card, match their interests with a next book to read, learn more about business-related services, get technical with STEAM programming, see how kindergarten-readiness programs increase success and register to vote and other civic-engagement opportunities.

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation is a founding partner for TEDxSnoIsleLibraries. “TEDxSnoIsleLibraries makes the best ideas visible to our communities,” said Paul Pitkin, executive director of the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation. “Our Foundation and other partners are delighted to invest in this effort so that audiences can attend free of charge.”