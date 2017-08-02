Rescue teams looking for Maplewood teacher lost on North Bend area mountain

King County Search and Rescue teams have been looking since Monday night for a longtime Edmonds School District teacher and her dog who have been lost on Mount Teneriffe near North Bend.

Kimberly Haines teaches fifth grade at Maplewood Parent Cooperative School in Edmonds and also was a former teacher at Edmonds Elementary. She was reported missing by her family Monday night after she didn’t return home following a hike.

According to news reports, Haines — described as a fit marathon runner — had not been to the mountain before and likely became lost.

On Tuesday night, a group of Maplewood parents collected water and snacks in Edmonds and delivered them to the trailhead for search and rescue crew members looking for Haines, a Seattle resident, and her dog Rainey.

The search continued Wednesday morning, with news that Haines’ probable location is Lake Rachor, located on the north side of Mount Si.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.