Replacement Edmonds School District levy to appear on February ballot

The Edmonds School District will put a replacement school programs and operations levy on the Feb. 13, 2018 ballot.

The Edmonds School Board during its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12 unanimously approved a resolution to hold the election. The levy would allow the district to collect $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value on residences within the district, which totals between an estimated $49 million and $78.5 million per year from 2019-2022.

“This measure is not additional funding – it is what we need in order to continue to operate each day,” School Board Member Gary Noble said. “It directly supports the learning and teaching in each classroom across our district in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and unincorporated portions of south Snohomish County.”

The resolution (click here to read the resolution in full) was brought before the board this week because a previous maintenance and operations levy will expire in 2018.

According to information provided by the district, the replacement levy will support:

Additional teachers to help keep class sizes smaller

Paraeducators and staff who support the educational program

Safety and security personnel

Textbooks and instructional materials

Student transportation

Athletics, music, drama, and student clubs and activities

Services for students with special needs

Support for programs, services and technology

Staff training to improve teaching and student learning

“The locally-funded levy is our second largest revenue source and remains critical to our success in supporting all students learning,” Superintendent Kris McDuffy said.

The $1.50 levy is a decrease from the previous levy it is replacing, which was at $2.35 per $1,000 of assessed value. The decrease is a result of anticipated increased state funding in the coming years due to state legislation in response to the McCleary decision.