Rep. Rick Larsen to kick off re-election campaign this week

This week, Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) launches his campaign for re-election for Congress at five kick-off events across Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties. Residents of Washington’s 2nd Congressional District are invited to attend the kick-off events.

“Each day I am guided by what I hear when I visit with students, families and small businesses at home – the challenges they face, and the opportunities they seek. And it all comes down to being a champion for our middle class,” said Larsen, whose family has called Northwest Washington home for over a century. “This means building an economy that creates jobs, increasing access to education, protecting our environment, fighting the opioid epidemic, and ensuring our veterans have access to the care and resources they need.”

“I have a proven track record of standing up, and delivering, for the 2nd District,” Larsen added, “If re-elected, I will continue my work to create jobs, expand opportunities for the middle class, and make sure the next generation of workers has the tools they need to succeed in the workforce.”

Residents of the 2nd District are encouraged to RSVP for the campaign kickoffs at www.RickLarsen.org.

To view a map of the 2nd District, which includes Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, click here.

Larsen’s events this week are as follows:

Monday, April 30

5:30-7 p.m

Scuttlebutt Brewing

1205 Craftsman Way #101, Everett, WA 98201

Wednesday, May 2

5:30 – 7 p.m.

China City

1804 Scott Road, Freeland, WA 98249

Thursday, May 3

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Chuckanut Brewery and Kitchen

601 W Holly Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Friday, May 4

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Skagit Valley’s Farmhouse Restaurant

13724 La Conner Whitney Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Sunday, May 6

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday Harbor House

130 West Street, Friday Harbor, WA 98250