Rep. Rick Larsen to hold mobile office hours in Lynnwood Saturday

Constituents of Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) are invited to meet one-on-one with his staff at a “mobile office hours” event in Lynnwood on May 27.

Larsen’s staff holds monthly “mobile office hours” events to provide constituents assistance with federal agencies, including issues such as:

· Social Security Administration benefits

· Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims

· IRS refund issues

· U.S. immigration matters

· Office of Personnel Management retirement benefits

This month’s meeting will be in nearby Lynnwood.

A team from Larsen’s office will be available to meet with constituents at the Lynnwood Library from 12:30–2 p.m. Anyone unable to attend this event may call Larsen’s Everett office at 425-252-3188 to schedule a meeting in one of his district offices.

Meetings with casework staff in the Bellingham office occur the third Thursday of each month and are available by appointment.

In the 114th Congress, Larsen’s office was able to assist more than 700 constituents who were facing issues with federal agencies.

Again, Saturday’s mobile office hours will be held at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., from 12:30-2 p.m.

Larsen represents Washington’s 2nd congressional district, which includes parts of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. To find your representative, click here.