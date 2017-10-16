Rep. Rick Larsen to host Veterans Forums starting this week

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) will host two Veterans Forums in Snohomish County this week.

The first will be in Lynnwood on Wednesday, Oct. 18. A second will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 in Arlington. These forums give veterans an opportunity to receive updates on legislation affecting them, according to Larsen’s office, and get answers to questions about reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs, health care, job training and housing.

Larsen represents Washington state’s District 2, which includes Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier. To find out if you live within Larsen’s district, click here.

Details of this week’s two forums are below:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

Larsen will host a Veterans Forum in Lynnwood

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lynnwood City Council Chamber

19100 44th Avenue West

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

Larsen will host a Veterans Forum in Arlington

1–3 p.m.

Arlington American Legion Post 76

115 North Olympic Avenue

Arlington, WA 98223