Reminder: Winter specters during Nile Nightmares starting this weekend

Didn’t get enough spooks during October, the Nile Nightmares crew is at it again for a Christmas-themed haunted house inspired by Krampus.

The six indoor attractions are winter-themed and populated by the seasons worst denizens. Enjoy a walkthrough of the six indoor mazes and the outside vignettes. All attractions are included in one general admission price: $18 at the door or $17.00 online.

The event is recommended for people ages 13 years old and older.

Show dates and times are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 8, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 7-10 p.m.

For more information, visit the Nile Nightmares website at this link. Or, click here to buy tickets.

The Nile Shrine golf course is located at 6601 244th St. S.W.