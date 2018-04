Windermere/HKW Real Estate office in Lynnwood is hosting a free shredding event and food drive on Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Donations of food or cash are appreciated for the food bank.

Windermere/HKW Real Estate office is located next to See’s Candy at 8811 28th Ave. W., Ste. J, Lynnwood.