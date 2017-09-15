Reminder: Volunteers invited to help clean up parks for ‘Day of Service’ on Saturday

Annually in September, the Recreation Park Advisory Commission (RPAC) and the Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee (NPIS) invites the community to join them for a fall park clean up event that coincides with the National “Day of Service” in remembrance of Sept. 11.

Volunteer groups interested in participating in this year’s Day of Service on Sept. 16 can register with Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at 425-776-1811 in advance so assignments can be planned accordingly. Volunteers will be present – rain or shine.

Volunteers should come in comfortable work clothes, with gardening gloves and tools. Volunteers will meet at the Recreation Pavilion parking lot at 5303 228th St. S.W. at 9 a.m. to get the assignments before heading out for a park clean up project. Clean-ups are expected to last until 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.