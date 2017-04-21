Reminder: Volunteers invited to clean up Ballinger Park Saturday in honor of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, the City of Mountlake Terrace invites friends, family and neighbors to help tidy up Ballinger Park on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Volunteers should meet at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center parking lot, 23000 Lakeview Drive, at 9 a.m. in comfortable work clothes, with gloves and tools in hand (no power equipment please), to get their assignment. This year’s projects include weed control, litter clean up and debris removal.

Groups should contact Parks Services and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at 425-776-1811 to register in advance.

Following the work party, there will be an appreciation lunch for the volunteers. The event will take place rain or shine!