Reminder: Volunteer at Ballinger Park cleanup for Earth Day on April 21

In honor of Earth Day, the City of Mountlake Terrace invites the community to help beautify Ballinger Park at the Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals, families and groups can help with the maintenance of Ballinger Park. If you have a group that would like to participate, please contact Parks and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at 425-776-1811 to register in advance so the city can be prepared with enough food and supplies.

All interested volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. on April 21 at Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive, for a brief meeting and to warm up with coffee.

Common activities include pruning, trash removal and raking. Ballinger Park can be very wet, so volunteers should wear boots if possible and bring work gloves. Volunteers may also bring along rakes and non-electric pruning tools, to help the effort and so we have enough tools to go around.

Following the work party, the City Council will host a lunch for the volunteers in appreciation of their volunteer service. Please come and help make Mountlake Terrace shine. For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com.