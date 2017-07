Vineyard Park at Mountlake Terrace, a senior assisted living and memory care community, is hosting a Summer Bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Table fees, Raffling baskets, Hotdogs, door prizes and baked goods to raise money for the walk to End Alzheimer’s of Snohomish County.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.