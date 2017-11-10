Reminder: Veterans Day ceremonies in MLT and nearby

Below are some events happening for Veterans Day in Mountlake Terrace and nearby:

Mountlake Terrace – Veterans Day Celebration “Your Health, Your Music and You”

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2-5 p.m.

23303 58th Avenue W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

http://www.snohomish.org/events-calendar/detail/mountlake-terrace-veterans-day-celebration-your-health-your-music-and-you/2017-11-11

A Unique Veteran’s Day Celebration

2 p.m.: How the “VA Aid & Attendance” Special Pension could help YOU!

Presented by Pam Nagel from Tracie Wall Law.

You may qualify for a special pension benefit created by the U.S. Government in 1951 for Veterans and their spouses needing long term care. Join us for a general information and qualifications seminar to find out if this benefit would work for you!

3 p.m.: “Is Medical Cannabis Right for You?” An eye-opening health education presentation regarding the natural Marijuana plant, the growing research findings, and its therapeutic effects.

Presented by Internationally acclaimed physician and scientist Dr. Sunil Aggarwal.

From PTSD to Cancer, Glaucoma, Dementia and Pain Management, Dr. Sunil Aggarwal will discuss the scientific community’s discoveries over the past 20 years of the way that natural chemicals in the Cannabis plant (called cannabinoids) work in our bodies . . . which has led to tremendous breakthroughs in health and medicine, allowing us to better treat symptoms, reduce disease burden, and improve quality of life. He will speak and take your questions.

4 p.m.: “Sweet Swing” – Musical Show

Reminiscent of “The Andrews Sisters”, the ladies of Sweet Swing bring their nostalgic 1940’s repertoire to pay tribute to our armed forces and veterans.

5 p.m.: Be our guest! Enjoy a gourmet meal prepared by our chef with a special Veteran’s Day menu. Reservations are required by Nov. 8. Non-residents $20 per plate.

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents SKCC : Sing Out! For America Featuring the Brothers Four

Saturday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts | 410 Fourth Avenue North, Edmonds, WA 98020

http://www.snohomish.org/events-calendar/detail/edmonds-center-for-the-arts-presents-skcc-sing-out-for-america-featuring-th/2017-11-11

Sno-King Community Chorale presents Sing Out! For America Featuring The Brothers Four. Join us on Veterans Day as the choral and the Brothers For join together to present a musical salute to our Service Members and out Beautiful Country.

Lynnwood – Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Veterans Park | 4401 194th St. S.W. , Lynnwood, WA 98036

http://www.snohomish.org/events-calendar/detail/lynnwood-veterans-day-ceremony/2017-11-11

Join the Veterans of Foreign War Post 1040, the City of Lynnwood and the Northwest Junior Pipe Band for the annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony held at Veterans Park on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Mill Creek – Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11, 9-10 a.m.

15429 Bothell-Everett Highway, Mill Creek

http://www.snohomish.org/events-calendar/detail/veterans-day-ceremony/2017-11-11

Join the Mill Creek community to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The Veterans Monument includes a courtyard of pavers surrounding a flagpole centerpiece with six basalt columns engraved with the names of men and women who served in the armed forces of this country. Native plantings in reds, whites, and blues to enhance the natural beauty of the site and monument.

Mill Creek – Veteran’s Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

15024 Main Street, Mill Creek, WA 98012

http://www.snohomish.org/events-calendar/detail/veterans-day-parade/2017-11-11

Bring the whole family to this parade honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The parade meanders down Mill Creek’s Main Street from LA Fitness to City Hall (15024 Main St. to 15720 Main St.). The event features floats, bands, drill teams, equestrian teams, kids groups, and other dancers, cars and parading attractions. Bring a chair and arrive along the parade route early. This event is outdoors – so please dress accordingly.