Reminder: Two weeks remain to make nominations for 2017 Evergreen Awards

The City of Mountlake Terrace is now accepting nominations for its eighth annual Evergreen Awards.

City officials say the program builds community pride, enhances the city’s image and promotes conservation. The city started this program in 2009 to recognize property owners who take great care of their properties.

There are five categories of awards: Best Maintained Residence, Best Maintained Business, Best Maintained Multifamily Property, Most Sustainable Property and Best Transformation. Nominees are evaluated alongside properties in their same neighborhood. Eligible neighborhoods are: Cedar Terrace, Gateway, Lake Ballinger, Melody Hill, Cascade View and Town Center.

Best Maintained Awards reflect the efforts of the owners or occupants whose high standards for building and yard maintenance contribute to the overall character of the neighborhoods and city. The Transformation Awards recognize neglected properties renovated to become assets to the community.

Citizens are encouraged to help the city find those hidden gems that have been significantly improved, especially over the past year.

The Sustainable Award honors property owners who best utilize green features such as solar heating, natural cooling and native landscaping to help protect and preserve the environment.

Nomination forms are available online and will be accepted through May 27, 2017. Those interested may also send an email to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us with Evergreen Awards in the subject line and include the address, category and reason for nominating the property.

Anyone can submit a nomination and a property owner may nominate their own home or business. Properties being marketed for sale are not eligible.

Properties will be photographed for judging and for a presentation at the awards ceremony, which takes place in September.