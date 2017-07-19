Reminder: Torrid to hold open casting call for models at Alderwood Mall July 22

Torrid, a clothing store featuring fashionable plus-size items, will hold an open casting call for models during an event in Lynnwood.

The company’s search began in May with online submissions. Live castings will also take place starting this month. Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall will host a casting call on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Women who wear sizes 10 through 30 are eligible to apply.

Project Runway winner Ashley Nell will serve as a judge during this live casting.

“I am so excited to be part of the Torrid Model Search. As the first plus-size designer on Project Runway to win with full-figured models, I know what (the plus size) industry is looking for,” Tipton said. “This is a full-circle life moment for me.”

After the search concludes, one winner will receive the title of “Face of Torrid 2018,” along with a Torrid modeling contract and wardrobe. The winner will also host Torrid store openings and events as a brand ambassador, be featured in seasonal fashion campaigns and appear on Torrid’s social media channels throughout the year.

Again, the live casting at Alderwood Mall (3000 184th St. S.W. in Lynnwood) will begin at 9 a.m. For more information or to apply online, click here. Online applications will be accepted through Aug. 13.