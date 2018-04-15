Reminder: ‘Teen Depression and Suicide’ forum at Edmonds Library April 17

A growing number of teens in Snohomish County say they are contemplating suicide and many more suffer from depression, according to a Snohomish Health District study.

Sno-Isle Libraries will host “Teen Depression and Suicide,” 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 17 at Edmonds Library, 605 Main St., Edmonds. The event is part of the Sno-Isle Libraries Issues That Matter series that convenes conversations on topics of community interest. The event is free, open to the public and will be live-streamed at facebook.com/SnoIsleLibraries/.

Panelists will discuss warning signs, prevention, coping mechanisms, community resources and take questions from the audience. Scheduled participants are:

Shira Hasson-Schiff, Director of Prevention Services, Cocoon House

Jo Anna Rockwood, school psychologist and behavioral specialist

Janelle Knowlton, Youth Services Manager Crisis Clinic/Teen Link

Carolina Mooney, Scriber Lake High School graduate.

Verdant Health Commission Superintendent Robin Fenn will be the moderator.

More information is available at sno-isle.org/issues-that-matter. Funding for Issues That Matter is provided by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.