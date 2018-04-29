Reminder: State Sen. Maralyn Chase town hall meetings continue this week

State Sen. Maralyn Chase, D-Edmonds, will host four more town hall meetings in the coming weeks to report on the Legislature’s work during the 2018 session.

Remaining topics include taxes, single payer healthcare, climate change and education. Each town hall will focus on a different topic. Dates and locations are as follows:

May 2: Legislative Report and discussion of taxes

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, 98036

May 3: Legislative Report and discussion of transit and housing

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Spartan Recreation Center 202 N.E. 185th St., Shoreline 98155

May 8: Legislative Report and discussion of healthcare

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave. N.W., Shoreline, 98177

May 10: Legislative Report and discussion of the environment

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, 98036

The 32nd Legislative District includes the city of Lynnwood, part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle. To find your district, click here.