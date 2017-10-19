Reminder: Spaces remain for trunks during ‘Trunk r Treat’ Oct. 31



The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is once again hosting the Halloween favorite event, Trunk R Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy.

There are still spaces open for adults who want to participate by bringing a decorated trunk and at least 1,500 pieces of candy. For more information about hosting a trunk, click here and scroll to the second page.

Trunk R Treat is held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Kids begin trick or treating at 5 p.m. All “trunks” must be on-site by 4 p.m. and set up by 4:30 p.m. Trunk R Treat typically lasts about two hours.