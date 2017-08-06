Reminder: Solar eclipse classes continue nearby this week

Free classes about the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, the science of the sun and astronomy are coming to nearby libraries this week.

Roger and Linda Kennedy from the Charlie Bates Solar Astronomy Project and Timmy Telescope Solar Astronomy Outreach will be at the the Edmonds Library on Aug. 7 and Brier Library on Aug. 11, among other nearby locations. The Kennedys will bring will bring free eclipse glasses that make it safe to look at the sun for participants at each class. Attendance is free.

For more information about Roger and Linda Kennedy, click here.

A class was held in late July at the Lynnwood Library. To read more about that class, click here.

Sno-Isle Libraries has created a solar eclipse resource page (http://bit.ly/SILeclipse ) with information about the coming solar eclipse, the sun and other astronomical tidbits. Here are the eclipse classes scheduled at Lynnwood, Edmonds and Brier libraries as well as other nearby libraries:

Edmonds Library

Monday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m.

Brier Library

Friday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m.

Mill Creek Library

Sunday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m.

Mariner Library

Monday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.

*Museum of Flight, “Suited for Space” at 10:30, registration required