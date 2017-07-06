Reminder: Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ’13th’ in nearby Edmonds on July 8

Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents 13th, Ava DuVernay’s documentary exploring a loophole of the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery “except as a punishment for crime.”

That loophole resulted in mass incarceration of African Americans, from criminalizing Black men after Reconstruction to today’s War on Drugs.

Sno-Kingng Meaningful Movies will show he documentary at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

A discussion will follow with special guest Cecelia Hayes, equity and engagement manager of King County’s Department of Executive Services. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for social time and refreshments.