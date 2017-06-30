Reminder: Sno-King International Folk Dance Club to host Independence Day party July 1

The Sno-King International Folk Dance Club has several events planned for July.

On July 1, from 7-9:30 p.m., Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is holding an Independence Day Party. The club invites members and new dancers to join the fun in an evening of international folk dancing, with ice cream and strawberries after the dance. Dances include do couple, no-partner and set dances. Participants are welcome to bring a partner, but having a partner is not required.

The group also dances every Wednesday and Saturday at 7 p.m., including a short lesson at 7:30. Wednesdays are all requests, and Saturdays have a program of dances, mixed with requests. The club has a large repertory so you won’t get bored with one kind of dance. The Grange has a great dance floor and lots of parking.

Donation $7, members $5. Membership costs $15 to cover insurance.

All dances and events take place at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood. For more information, call 206-524-7360 or 360-387-9923, or email dancesnoking@gmail.com.