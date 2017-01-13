Reminder: Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14

The Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites all to their birthday party Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. There will be birthday cake, a program of dances and time for requests.

You can kick up your heels to no-partner, couple and set dances from all over the world — no partner necessary. The grange has a hardwood dance floor and plenty of parking.

Costumes are encouraged.

There will be no teaching; classes are held during regular dances, every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 7-9:30 p.m.

The donation is $7 for non-members and $5 for members, but paid-up members get into the party free. Membership is $15 per year.

For information, call 206-524-7360, 360-387-9923 or email dancesnoking@gmail.com. You can also visit the website at www.sno-king.org