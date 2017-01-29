Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to discuss fraternal organizations on Feb. 1

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will hold its February meeting on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Latter Day Saints’ church building, located at 22015 48th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The meeting will feature a presentation covering the topic, “Fraternal Organizations: A Genealogy Tool.” The presentation will begin around 7 p.m. and will be given by Gary Zimmerman, president of the Fiske Library in Seattle and a well known researcher.

Guests are invited to attend the meeting. For more information about the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.