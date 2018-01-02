Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to meet Jan. 3 & 6

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet again on Jan. 3.

The program presented will cover “My Top Ten Tech Tools I Really Use,” presented by certified genealogist Jill Morelli.

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the LDS Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. A short business meeting at 6:30 p.m. with program at 7 p.m.

One doesn’t need to use every tech toy that comes our way–just a few will save you time and keep your family history data safe Guests are welcome.

In addition, a free Beginning Genealogy Class will take place the first Saturday of the month, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m., at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

For more information about the society, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.