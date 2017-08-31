Reminder: Skandia folkdance society to host First Friday Dance on Friday, Sept. 1

Skandia will host its regular First Friday Dance on Friday, Sept. 1.

During the event, Pat McMonagle and Marjorie Nugent will teach basic mazurka variants starting at 7:30 p.m., along with To Ting, a fun Danish dance with some essence of mazurka.

After the class, start your stämma weekend off with the resonant music of Tinnfelen. This group of hardanger fiddlers and more is ready to play for your dancing pleasure, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Admission costs $15, or $10 for Skandia members. Kids are free.

The First Friday Dance will be held at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

For more information, email Info: publicity@skandia-folkdance. org, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org, or call 425-954-5262.