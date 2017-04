The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center will have a 20th anniversary party and 90th birthday party for founding member Virginia Lincoln this month.

The event on Saturday, April 29 will run from 2-5 p.m. and will feature a champagne and wine reception with appetizers.

A short program will begin at 4 p.m. A toast and birthday cake will follow. Attendees can take a tour of the facility, located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., and hear about the senior center’s programs.