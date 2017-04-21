Reminder: School of Rock to hold open house on Saturday, April 22



School of Rock in Lynnwood is hosting another Open House on Saturday, April 22.

The open house will give attendees a chance to meet instructors, take a free trail lesson or sit in on a free class or jam session.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the event expected to run until 5 p.m. The schedule for free group classes is as follows:

Rookies (ages 6-8): 1:30 p.m.

Rock 101 (ages 8-11) at 2:30 p.m.

Performance Group jam (ages 12+) at 3:30 p.m.

Trial lessons will also be provided throughout the day.

The School of Rock opened its Lynnwood location, 4200 196th St. S.W., in February with a ceremonial guitar smashing. The School of Rock teaches guitar, bass, keyboard, vocals and drums in the style of rock-n-roll. Programs are offered to kids as young as preschoolers through adults, with no experience through experienced. Students take private lessons and are paired with other students on different instruments to form bands and learn to perform.

For more information about the School of Rock, click here.