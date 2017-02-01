Reminder: RSVP this week for ‘Love Your Heart’ event at Mountlake Terrace Plaza

Mountlake Terrace Plaza invites its residents, neighbors and community members to “love their hearts” at a special event on Feb. 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

During the event on Feb. 8, participants can sample heart healthy cuisine and discover key ingredients that make up a heart-healthy diet. Heart healthy stations include massage, naturopathic medicine, superfoods, cardio exercise, as well as the benefits of wine and chocolate. Attendees can also enter to win a romantic dinner for two, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

To attend, please RSVP by Feb. 6 by emailing mtmarketing@mbk.com, or calling 425-654-3734.

Mountlake Terrace Plaza is located at 23303 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.